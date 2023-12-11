(Taylor King Law) – Tis the season for giving. And there’s no better gift to give this year than the gift of sober driving.

Drunk driving is at its most dangerous during the holidays. In fact, the risk of a drunk driving accident on New Year’s is 116% higher than average.

While an accident may be unavoidable, drunk driving is 100% preventable.

To avoid drunk driving…plan ahead. Whether it’s a designated driver, a rideshare or taxi, know how you’ll get home BEFORE you start drinking.

If you have a friend who’s about to drive impaired, take away their keys.

And if you see someone driving erratically on the road, call 911 or contact local law enforcement immediately.

Making smart choices when it comes to drunk driving doesn’t only protect yourself…

It protects everyone.

So whether you use the phrase “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”, “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving”, or “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different”, the message is the same…

Don’t drink and drive.

Click here to see other Today Show Minutes from Taylor King Law.