(Taylor King Law) – Arkansas drivers tend to use extra caution when there’s ice or snow on the ground but often throw caution to the wind when it’s raining. That lack of caution means drivers are FOUR times more likely to be involved in an accident due to rain than snow.

If roads are wet remember these three things:

One, visibility is key. Car windows will fog when humidity is higher outside the vehicle than inside. To prevent foggy windows avoid using recirculated air and, if necessary, crack your windows briefly to allow more humidity into the vehicle.

Two, slow down. Reduce your normal speed by at least one third when it’s raining.

And three, keep your distance. Double the space you’d normally give between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

