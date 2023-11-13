(Taylor King Law) – The holidays mean celebrating with friends and family.

But whichever holiday you’re celebrating…celebrate responsibly.

It’s illegal to get behind the wheel when your blood alcohol level is .08 or higher.

Driving with a blood alcohol content of .08, or drunk driving, accounts for nearly 33% of all fatal crashes in the U.S.

But it’s important to remember that Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.

Drivers begin to lose the ability to perform two tasks at once at a blood alcohol level of .02.

And at just .01 drivers are 46% more likely to cause a wreck.

The simplest thing to remember is Don’t Drink and Drive. Protect yourself and others this holiday season.

The cost of an Uber is far less costly than a $10,000 fine, legal fees, and higher insurance costs.

