(Taylor King Law) – There’s a new law in Arkansas that allows law enforcement to use cameras to clock driver’s speed through construction zones.

These cameras can record a driver’s speed and send the speeding ticket immediately to a police officer stationed further down the road in the construction zone.

The new law is designed to make construction zones safer for drivers AND workers.

In the last several years, car crashes in construction zones have more than doubled, putting not only drivers but also construction workers in harm’s way.

The cameras will be rotated to different construction zones throughout the state.

Remember when you see construction, slow down. It’s the law. Most interstate construction zones have a speed limit of 60, which is 15 miles per hour slower than in a non-construction zone.

