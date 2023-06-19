(Taylor King Law) – If you live in Arkansas and you own a car, chances are high you’re familiar with driving through construction zones. But you may not be as familiar with what’s called the ‘Zipper Merge.’

When a lane is closed due to construction, many drivers assume the best course of action is to merge as soon as they see road signs indicating there’s a lane closure ahead.

But surprisingly, experts say merging early can cause major traffic jams.

Instead, the Zipper Merge says you should continue using both lanes until the lane actually closes. And then, like a zipper, everyone takes turns merging.

When we get over early, traffic bottlenecks sooner, and then there’s that car or two that flies past everyone in the open lane making people frustrated, and we end up with more accidents.

If we all work together and watch out for one another, we can make construction zones in Arkansas safer for everyone.

