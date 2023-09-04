(Taylor King Law) – Parenting comes with a lengthy list of questions.

And while we don’t have all the answers, we can help with one important question: Which car seat is best for your child?

According to the state of Arkansas, if a child is less than 6 years old and weighs less than 60 pounds, they must be restrained in a safety seat.

If a child is at least 6 years old OR weighs more than 60 pounds, they can use a safety belt.

While not required by Arkansas law, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children continue using a booster seat and remain in the back seat of their vehicle until the age of 12.

And for newer parents, it’s recommended children remain in a rear-facing car seat until at least the age of 2.

And if you’re ever involved in an accident, we recommend having insurance replace your car seat, even if there’s not visible damage to the seat.

If you have more questions about car seat laws in Arkansas, visit us online at taylorkinglaw.com or stop by any of our seven offices throughout the state.