(Taylor King Law) – Did you know that it’s illegal to possess a glass container while kayaking, canoeing, or tubing on Arkansas waterways?

It’s true. While permissible on most motorboats, it’s punishable to possess a glass bottle aboard any vessel easily susceptible to tipping.

If you’re planning to enjoy Arkansas waters aboard a boat this summer, you need to know these boating laws.

Arkansas law states that a personal flotation device must be available for each passenger aboard a boat.

And every passenger under the age of 12 is required to be securely fastened in their life preserver unless aboard a party barge or houseboat.

Since 1983, it’s been illegal to operate a motorboat while intoxicated in Arkansas. If your blood alcohol level is .08 or higher, don’t get behind the wheel. It’s the law in Arkansas.

