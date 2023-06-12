(Taylor King Law) – Did you know it’s illegal in Arkansas to ride in the bed of a pickup truck?

It’s true. While some allowances exist for employees during the course of their job, Arkansas passed legislation in 1937 that restricts passengers from riding in the bed of a pickup truck.

Additionally, Arkansas law requires each driver and front-seat passenger to wear a seat belt at all times.

Anyone under the age of 15 is required to wear a seat belt, regardless of where they’re seated.

And even adults in the backseat are required to buckle up if the driver has a restricted license, such as teen drivers.

While some exemptions exist, wearing a seat belt is one of the best ways to ensure your safety in the case of an accident.

Buckle up – it’s the law in Arkansas. And even when it’s not the law, Buckle up!

