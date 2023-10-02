(Taylor King Law) – Driving slowly in the left lane of a highway isn’t only annoying for some people, it’s now illegal in the state of Arkansas.

We’ll say that again in case you aren’t sure you heard it correctly: driving slowly in the left lane of a highway is illegal in the state of Arkansas.

In 2013, the Arkansas legislature passed a law that forbids driving in the left lane of a highway when it impedes the flow of traffic.

Does this law apply to someone who is driving in the left lane at the posted speed limit?

Yes. The left lane is intended to allow cars to pass. Slower moving vehicles, even if driving the speed limit, can still impede traffic.

And congested traffic leads to an increased chance of auto crashes.

