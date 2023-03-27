(Taylor King Law) – We’re often asked about intersection etiquette…including ‘Who Goes First at a 4-Way Stop’.

If drivers arrive at different times – whichever vehicle arrives first is who should go

first through the intersection.

If drivers arrive at the same time you might be tempted to think whichever vehicle receives the “no, you go” wave is the first to go through the intersection…

But the law actually says the vehicle furthest to the RIGHT should be the first vehicle

to proceed.

And if two vehicles directly across from one another arrive at the same time…whichever

vehicle is traveling straight or turning right has the right-of-way.

Meaning that whichever vehicle is turning left has to wait.

But always remember that if another driver pulls into an intersection…even if it’s not

their turn…yield. Never risk a collision to prove a point.

