Are you using geofencing as part of your business marketing plan?

A geofence is basically a virtual perimeter of a specific geographic region, such as a neighborhood, for example.

Geofencing leverages location-based mobile advertising technology using latitude and longitude data to target specific geographic areas. The technology uses the exact location of an individual to deliver ads directly to their devices.

Example: A Starbucks is located within a busy shopping center and they want to target anybody who shops in any of the surrounding stores to stop by for some coffee. With geofencing, you can make sure that anybody that comes inside the one-block radius of the shopping center with their phone will be targeted with Starbucks mobile ads over the next 30 days. It’s that simple!

Team 20 Digital Solutions can target specific locations (including competitors or other relevant locations) and will report on how many people walked into your business, so you know exactly how your advertising is performing.

We’re here to help Arkansas businesses thrive by combining the strength of TV and digital! Do you need to get the word out about your business? Our advertising services on KARK 4 and FOX 16 help you find customers and help customers find you! Don’t be left behind! To learn more, call our Digital Sales Manager, Trish Sanchez-Lindsay (501) 340-4582.

Click here to visit the Team 20 Digital Solutions page to learn more.