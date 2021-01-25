Businesses need solid marketing plans to survive and thrive.

With the right approach, you can attract those potential customers who will take a closer look at what you have to offer and happily spend their money.

But how do you reach that often-elusive customer base and earn their loyalty?

Understanding some of the strategies that reel in customers is what yields results.

For instance, the strategy of audience targeting is to reach those consumers who are interested in your particular products or services. This relevant messaging also reduces the chances of wasting advertising dollars on uninterested individuals. Your goal is to attract paying customers.

You don’t have to develop your marketing plan alone! Let Team 20 Digital Solutions take some of the guesswork out of it for you.

We understand important factors like audience targeting, which leverages collected data to reach your ideal customers online at any time, on any device.

Our experienced programmatic team will deliver ads to your target audience based on age, gender, income, education, interest, purchase intent, and much more.

Team 20 Digital Solutions is here to help Arkansas businesses thrive by combining the strength of TV and digital! Do you need to get the word out about your business? Our advertising services on KARK 4 and FOX 16 help you find customers and help customers find you! Don’t be left behind! To learn more, call our Digital Sales Manager, Trish Sanchez-Lindsay (501) 340-4582.

Click here to visit the Team 20 Digital Solutions page to learn more.