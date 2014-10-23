Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory Over Violence
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Capitol View: New business for the Department of Finance and Administration
Top Stories
Most Wanted: Christopher Morrison
BREAKING NEWS: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
Silver Alert for missing Pine Bluff man
One dead after pedestrian accident near Batesville
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Map Center
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Keep KARK 4 and KARZ 42
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: One dead in officer involved shooting in Jacksonville
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations
3
of
/
3
Only In Arkansas
Only in Arkansas: Hollywood Huds’ Fishing and Hunting Adventures
Only in Arkansas: Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
Only in Arkansas: The Endangered Gentleman
Only in Arkansas: AR Based Website Gives Back to Faulkner County
Only in Arkansas: D.J. Williams Keeps NFL Dreams Alive
More Only In Arkansas Headlines
Only in Arkansas: Meet Justin Moore
Only in Arkansas: Bear Carvings Invade UCA Campus
Only in Arkansas: “The Identity Theft of Mitch Mustain”
Only in Arkansas: I Can! Dance
Only in Arkansas: Loblolly Creamery
Only in Arkansas: ArkieStyle Apparel and Accessories
Only in Arkansas: Robinson Lane
Only in Arkansas: The Green Corner Store
Only in Arkansas: Haunted Hot Springs Tours
Only in Arkansas: The Stripes of UCA