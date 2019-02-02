Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory Over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Digital Original: 6-year-old girl is “fearless” when it comes to martial arts
Top Stories
Taekwondo expo brings economic boost to capital city
Gravette community comes together in tragedy
Arkansas teachers finish their workshop while Marines graduate
Teen killed in North Little Rock shooting
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Map Center
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Keep KARK 4 and KARZ 42
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Teen killed in North Little Rock shooting
Miami
Miami ready to host Super Bowl LIV in 2020 after prepping for years