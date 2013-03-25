Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory Over Violence
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Capitol View: New business for the Department of Finance and Administration
Top Stories
Most Wanted: Christopher Morrison
BREAKING NEWS: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
Silver Alert for missing Pine Bluff man
One dead after pedestrian accident near Batesville
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Map Center
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Keep KARK 4 and KARZ 42
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: One dead in officer involved shooting in Jacksonville
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations
3
of
/
3
Jocelyn Tovar
UAMS Doctor Embracing Google Glass in Medicine
Update: Crews Recover Second Missing Woman’s Body in Scott County
Clean-up Continues after Storms near Heber Springs
Retirement Community Placed In Quarantine
Beer Enthusiasts Hopping into New Venture
More Jocelyn Tovar Headlines
Despite Setback, Charity Continues To Save Animals
New Twist In Legal Case Against Grant County Sheriff
Suspected Burglar Jailed after Citizen’s Arrest
Parent Angry Over School’s Protocol Ahead Of Severe Weather
Teachers Get Students Excited for Benchmark Exams
Portion Of Pipeline Runs Through Water Source
Couple Finds New Home In Cabot After Being Abandoned
Drew County Deputy Recovering After Close Call
Congressman Cotton Confronted During Town Hall Meeting
Mail Carriers Rally In LR For Six Day Delivery