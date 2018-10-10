Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory Over Violence
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Capitol View: New business for the Department of Finance and Administration
Top Stories
Most Wanted: Christopher Morrison
BREAKING NEWS: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
Silver Alert for missing Pine Bluff man
One dead after pedestrian accident near Batesville
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Map Center
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Keep KARK 4 and KARZ 42
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: One dead in officer involved shooting in Jacksonville
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations
3
of
/
3
Hampton Roads News
1,500 more troops heading to Middle East amid Iran tensions
Military leaders considering plans to send more US troops to Middle East
President Trump walks out of infrastructure meeting with Democratic leaders
Trump officials brief lawmakers on alleged Iran threats; Kaine questions administration’s intentions
Details on multi-billion dollar aid package for farmers hit by China trade war still unclear
More Hampton Roads News Headlines
‘Restore Our Parks Act’ proposed to bring needed repairs for US national parks
On ‘Military Spouses Day,’ a bipartisan effort to help spouses in their careers
VA launches campaign during ‘Mental Health Month’ to help prevent veteran suicides
National championship Baylor women’s hoops team visits White House
Defense Department creates task force to combat military sexual assault crisis
Veterans’ suicides at VA facilities are apparent protests against poor care, advocates say
Wounded Warriors visit White House after four-day ‘Soldier Ride’
Legislation to end military base housing crisis proposed in Congress
Education, humanitarian aid advocates push Congress to fund children’s programs
Son fights for Purple Heart for his father who fought in World War I