Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and girlfriend found dead
HUD allocates over $378,000 to Arkansas to assist people living with disabilities
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office partners with AT&T to donate food to those in need
Video
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 18, 2020
Video
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Working4You
Special Reports
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
AR We’re in This Together
Yes We’re Open
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off 2020 Yearbook
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Newsfeed Now
Flash Flood
On This Day in Arkansas Weather History: May 19
Trending Stories
Treasury to send some remaining stimulus payments on debit cards
Clinton High School puts graduation on the big screen
Video
Governor Hutchinson speaking on PUA hacking; bars re-opening
Video
Bear still in neighborhood tree in Southwest Little Rock
Video
Coronavirus in Ark.: 4,813 confirmed cases with 100 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson
Video