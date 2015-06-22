Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory Over Violence
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Capitol View: New business for the Department of Finance and Administration
Top Stories
Most Wanted: Christopher Morrison
BREAKING NEWS: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
Silver Alert for missing Pine Bluff man
One dead after pedestrian accident near Batesville
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Map Center
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Keep KARK 4 and KARZ 42
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: One dead in officer involved shooting in Jacksonville
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations
3
of
/
3
Entertainment
Luke Bryan to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LI
Lady Gaga practicing for Super Bowl in her backyard
Puss in Boots, Peter Rabbit Coming to Children’s Theatre in Little Rock
15 Qualifiers in KARK 4 Today YETI Contest, Drawing Friday
Little Rock Zoo Admission Price Break on Wednesdays, Fridays Through Labor Day
More Entertainment Headlines
Construction Outside Arkansas State Fairgrounds Causing Snag
It’s a Boy! Baby Chimp Born at Little Rock Zoo
Oaklawn Park Raising Prize Money for 2016 Season
Actor Gary Busey to Lead 2016 Hot Springs Parade
Sculpture Artist Welcomed at Arkansas Governor’s Mansion
Wednesday Night Preliminary Winners at Miss Arkansas Pageant
Miss Arkansas Pageant Kicks Off This Week
America’s Got Talent Stars Pay Visit to Their Hometown of Benton
Lawsuit Filed Against Thunder on the Mountain Organizers by Pulaski Co. Attorney
Adult Night Out of Control at Wild River Country