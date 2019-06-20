1  of  2
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

SW Arkansas Forecast

Mostly Cloudy

Hot Springs

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
73°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

SW Arkansas Forecast

SW Arkansas Radar

SW Arkansas Radar

SW Arkansas Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss