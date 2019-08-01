Summer Road Tour for KARK 4 Today, 4th Day

Co-hosts Susanne Brunner and Pat Walker spend day in the River Valley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s day 4 of the KARK 4 Today Summer Road Tour.

Thursday’s schedule for co-hosts Susanne Brunner and Pat Walker started in Monroe County at the Sonic in Brinkley.

From there it was on to White County and Faulkner County.

Coming up at 12:15 p.m. you can catch up with them at the Sonic in Conway (1890 E. Oak Street).

Here’s the rest of the day’s schedule:

Perry County 2 p.m.

Yell County 3:45 p.m.

Pope County 5:30 p.m. (Sonic in Russellville – 3003 E. Parkway Drive)

Be sure to tune in to KARK 4 Today bright and early Friday to see where Susanne and Pat are wrapping up the tour.