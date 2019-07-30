Summer Road Tour for KARK 4 Today, 2nd Day

Co-hosts Susanne Brunner and Pat Walker spend day in parts of south and central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s day 2 of the KARK 4 Today Summer Road Tour.

Tuesday’s schedule for co-hosts Susanne Brunner and Pat Walker started in Polk County at the Sonic in Mena.

From there it was on to Hot Spring County and Dallas County.

Coming up at 12:15 p.m. you can catch up with them in Cleveland County at the Sonic in Camden (670 Cash Road Southwest).

Here’s the rest of the day’s schedule:

Lincoln County 2 p.m. Sonic in Star City 3 p.m. – 303 N. Lincoln Avenue

Desha County 3:45 p.m.

Arkansas County 5:30 p.m. Sonic in Stuttgart 1121 S. Main St

Be sure to tune in to KARK 4 Today bright and early Wednesday to see where Susanne and Pat are headed next.