KARK 4 Today Summer Road Tour kicks off Monday

Summer Road Tour
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The KARK 4 Today crew is kicking off another summer road tour on Monday!

You can meet Pat, Susanne and the newest member of the team, Busker the Tusker, as they bring the RV to visit towns in 35 counties in five days.

Here is the schedule for the Summer Road Tour:

  • Monday: Drew, Bradley, Calhoun, Ouachita, Nevada, Clark, Pike
  • Tuesday: Polk, Hot Spring, Dallas, Cleveland, Lincoln, Desha, Arkansas  
  • Wednesday: Jefferson, Grant, Garland, Saline, Pulaski, Lonoke, Prairie 
  • Thursday: Monroe, White, Faulkner, Conway, Perry, Yell, Pope  
  • Friday: Searcy, Van Buren, Cleburne, Stone, Izard, Independence, Jackson

