KARK 4 Today Summer Road Tour kicks off Monday

As one would expect, I spent the weekend catching up on much needed rest after our week long KARK 4 TODAY Summer Road Tour across Arkansas. However, it was also the perfect time for me to reflect on the past week. When my News Director, Austin Kellerman, first told me that I would be hopping on an RV with my Co-Host D.J. Williams and the popular morning show dog Shade Bartholomew (I learned he has a middle name) to visit 36 counties, I was surprised. The idea to introduce me as a new member of the KARK 4 TODAY team was a unique approach. I was so excited about the opportunity to get to know our viewers and see where they wake up with us each and every morning in their hometowns. I've never seen or heard of a news team doing something like this, and to me, it shows how much our station cares about the people we serve. As much as we connect with you online, it's important to put a face with the name. I was on board from the beginning.

Before we started our trek to our first stop in Drew County, I felt prepared. I soon found, I wasn't. I wasn't prepared for the amount of people I would meet, the wonderful things I would see and experience, how much history I would learn, how a small coffee shot could affect D.J.'s energy, how many ice cream cones Shade would eat, and how soon he would take over the front passenger seat to get the perfect view of our Natural State. Don't worry, Shade was nice and let me sit up front from time to time.