We can help you create beautiful things from fabric — heirloom garments or play clothes, quilts, bags, aprons, or other accessories. Let us help you select the perfect Husqvarna Viking sewing machine, embroidery machine, or serger to fit your needs!

Stitchin’ Post is a specialty store offering fine fabrics for garments, beautiful Swiss imports for heirloom sewing, and high quality quilting cottons. We have laces, patterns, and supplies for creating heirloom garments, children’s clothing, and all of your wonderful quilting projects. Our calendar is filled with classes for both new and experienced stitchers. We are also a Husqvarna Viking sewing machine dealer.

Our brick and mortar store offers a beautiful layout of fabrics with lots of sample garments, quilts, and accessories to inspire you, as well as two dedicated classrooms. We welcome you to order from our online store, and we hope you’ll visit us in person whenever you can. If you have questions, just call or e-mail us and we will be happy to help you find what you need! We hope you enjoy your visit!

