“Welcome to the SEC, Texas.” Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he’s proud of Razorbacks’ historic win

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When asked about the Razorbacks’ monumental win over the Longhorns Saturday, Governor Asa Hutchinson had one thing to say, “Welcome to the SEC, Texas.”

Texas is slated to join the SEC in 2025.

Hutchinson attended the game Saturday at Razorback Stadium. He spoke exclusively with KNWA Sunday morning, calling the Hogs’ win a historic occasion for the Natural State.

“Razorbacks last night brought a smile to the entire state of Arkansas. It’s something to beat Texas. It’s great to win any game but to beat Texas is sort of top of the wish list,” Hutchinson said.

He also said he was proud of head coach Sam Pittman and the team for what he called a “practically error-less,” game.