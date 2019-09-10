WearPinkForWendy at A-State vs. Georgia game Saturday

ATHENS, Ga. – When Arkansas State takes on Georgia Saturday, football will take a backseat to an honor for the late wife of the Red Wolves head coach.

Bulldog football fans are being asked to #WearPinkForWendy. Wendy Anderson, wife of Coach Blake Anderson, died last month.

“Bulldog Nation, help us get the word out. Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson, passed away on August 19th after a two year battle with breast cancer. We want to show Coach Anderson that, regardless of the score on Saturday, he and his family are in our thoughts and prayers. If you’re headed to Sanford Stadium on Saturday, please consider wearing at least a little pink, in honor of Wendy Anderson. #WearPinkForWendy #NotFightingAlone,” reads an announcement posted on Twitter early Tuesday.

The game will be televised on ESPN 2.