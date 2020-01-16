Breaking News
Booneville man reportedly in a coma after being shocked while working on power lines

Former Arkansas Coach Bobby Petrino announced as new Missouri State football coach

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – Missouri State University announced Bobby Petrino as the new head football coach.

Petrino used to be the head coach at Arkansas, Western Kentucky, and Louisville. The university said in a press release that he has a career record of 119-56 in 14 seasons.

Petrino will be Missouri State’s 21st head football coach.

Petrino was fired by the Razorbacks in April 2012 after he was injured in a motorcycle accident involving his 25-year-old mistress, a former Razorbacks Foundation employee whom Petrino had hired four days before the accident.

He went on to apologize for how his time in Arkansas finished and went on to be the head coach for Western Kentucky and then Louisville.

He was fired by the Cardinals in 2018 amid a 2-8 season after the departure of Heisman winning quarterback Lamar Jackson.

He comes to a Bears team that has not had a winning season since 2009 and has not made the playoffs since 1990.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Maps

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Current Conditions

Current Conditions

Temperature Map

Temperature Map

Metro Temperatures

Metro Temperatures

Watches & Warnings

Watches & Warnings

Rainfall Today

Rainfall Today

Metro Radar

Metro Radar

NW Arkansas Radar

NW Arkansas Radar

SW Arkansas Radar

SW Arkansas Radar

SE Arkansas Radar

SE Arkansas Radar

NE Arkansas Radar

NE Arkansas Radar

Satellite Radar

Satellite Radar

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories