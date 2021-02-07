Why did the Weeknd’s backup dancers wear bandages during Super Bowl halftime show?

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

You may have noticed something off-kilter during the Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night. The singer’s backup dancers, dressed in red coats and white masks, wore bandages wrapped around their heads.

It’s not the first time bandages have been part of the Weeknd’s performance couture. The performer has been seen wearing facial bandages in the weeks leading up to his Super Bowl act, including during his performance at the American Music Awards.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, offered some explanation to Variety about his bandaged appearance earlier this week.

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he said.

The Weeknd’s latest album, “After Hours,” was released in March 2020. It was not nominated for a single Grammy, leading the singer to express his discontent on social media.

“I personally don’t care anymore,” the Weeknd told Billboard. “I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again.”

The Weeknd is one of the world’s best-selling musicians. He’s won three Grammys, five American Music Awards and was nominated for an Academy Award.