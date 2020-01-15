NFL Network’s Nate Burleson hypes up Titans offense over Mahomes’ squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — As the Chiefs look to host the Titans in Arrowhead for the AFC Conference Championship, NFL talk show host Nate Burleson is all for Tennessee’s offense.

“Over the past three weeks, name a better team,” Burleson said.

The Good Morning Football host mostly touted the Titans’ offense for being multi-faceted. Last game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Titans’ offense maintained consistent scoring, pushing to a major lead in the second half with 14 points in the 3rd quarter alone.

Derrick Henry had an objectively strong game, running for 195 yards, averaging 6.5 per carry.

However, quarterback Ryan Tannehill only passed for 88 yards the whole game. He actually made history for being only the second quarterback in playoff history to win consecutive games throwing for less than 100 yards in both.

“They can pass the ball as well as the Chiefs, not in the same manner, but they get the same type of open wide receivers because Derrick Henry demands guys to look in the backfield,” Burleson said. “They can do both. They can go pass heavy, but I think their strength, their character, their identity is running the rock bully style, and they do that, they’ll control the clock, and like I always say, you control the clock, you control the game.”

Other hosts on the show weren’t so sure.

“This is a different Chiefs offense and a different Patrick Mahomes than it was in week 10,” Peter Schrager said. “Since then, Mahomes has gotten better every single week.”

The Chiefs first played the Titans in week 10, and the Titans spoiled Mahomes’ return from a knee injury, beating Chiefs 35-32.

Schrager said that, although the Chiefs lost to the Titans already, the Chiefs offense is stronger and more in rhythm than they were on their first match. Last week, they beat the Texans 51-31 after also having lost to them earlier in the season.

“The Chiefs have too much firepower,” Kay Adams said.

While the hosts mostly talked about the offense, they did briefly discuss the potential addition of defensive tackle Chris Jones to the Chiefs defense after he sat out of last game. His presence on the defensive line could prove troublesome for Derrick Henry, who will be looking to put up more impressive numbers on the ground this coming week.