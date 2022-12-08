INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL will enter the final quarter of the season with this week’s games.

Week 14 is the last weekend in which teams have a bye. After Monday night, every team will have played 13 games with four left on their schedule. Weeks 15-18 will feature a full slate of 16 games.

Our “Big Game Bound” marquee matchup this week is Tampa Bay at San Francisco as the 49ers try to win their sixth straight game.

BGB host Chris Hagan talks with KRON’s Kate Rooney about whether or not the Niners can keep the good times rolling now that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out with a foot injury.

This week’s show features reports from the Raiders, Bills and Giants. We’ll also check in with former NFL running back Jarrett Payton for his weekly picks.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET leading up to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.