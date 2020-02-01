49ers legends Montana, Rice delight fans in Miami

MIAMI (KTXL) — Years later, there is still plenty of love for Jerry Rice and Joe Montana, two of the 49ers’ all-time greats.

Montana has the first four Super Bowl wins in franchise history under his belt and “Flash 80” has three to his credit.

“I mean, they had a dynasty for a bunch of years together, right?” a fan told FOX40.

Montana and Rice spent 90 minutes at their sold-out, private event Friday inside the NFL Experience in Miami Beach.

They also went down memory lane, which fans seemed to love the most.

“It’s always nice to reminisce about all the past experiences, all the memories that we share and you can tell that they share as well,” a fan said. “They obviously experienced it and won a Super Bowl and we feel like we’re part of the team always, you know.”

A couple from El Paso, Texas, pushed their travel plans back home just to be in Miami Friday — and it paid off. They walked away with a signed football.

“Oh, I’m gonna put this in glass. I mean, I’m gonna put this in the front of my living room,” the fan said. “Nobody is touching this! I’m gonna put an alarm system on this thing. I don’t have an alarm system on my house, but I’m gonna put an alarm system on this!”