Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory Over Violence
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Silver Alert for missing Pine Bluff man
Top Stories
One dead after pedestrian accident near Batesville
Man dies after stabbing in Little Rock Friday night, one person arrested
Sheriff: House raid uncovers chop shop, drugs and guns
Viewers across the country deprived of critical local emergency news, holiday specials, news and upcoming Team USA Women’s World Cup final match following AT&T/DIRECTV’S removal of Nexstar local TV stations in 97 markets
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Map Center
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Keep KARK 4 and KARZ 42
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations
2
of
/
2
The Big Game
At the Super Bowl, eyes on iPhones not the field
NASA at the Big Game
‘Game of Thrones’ kills off the Bud Knight in epic Super Bowl commercial
How Reggie Bush says the NFL should fix bad “no-calls”
Tony Dungy makes Big Game prediction, shares key strategy for Rams
More The Big Game Headlines
18th annual Off The Field Players Wives Association fashion show raises funds for Girls Who Code
Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers announces retirement
Panthers Safety: Cam Newton knew his shoulder was “shot” in 2018, ready for comeback
Chris Myers: Why the Rams will defeat Patriots in championship thriller
Dan Marino, Aeneas Williams discuss how they think Rams could beat Patriots
EXCLUSIVE: Former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino makes Super Bowl prediction
Favorite Halftime Shows: MJ, Prince, Bruno, Beyonce most popular
First look at tickets to Super Bowl LIII
Double O.T.: Is cold putting freeze on Big Game festivities?
Big Game Memorabilia: How much a helmet signed by 41 SB MVPs costs