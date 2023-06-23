PERRY, Ga. – The Junior High Rodeo Association National Finals were held this week in Perry Georgia and a big congrats go to team Arkansas.

Six team members finished in the top 20 nationally. Putting this into perspective they were competing against hundreds of the best cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, Canada, and Mexico.

These cowboys and cowgirls from Arkansas now stand among the best in the nation.

Reese Breedlove 13th in barrel racing, Cayde Andrews 15th in boys breakaway, Cash Colclasure, 20th boys goat tying, Riggin Dennis 15th saddle bronc, Saige Setzer 2nd girls breakaway, Dusty Beechy, 13th boys goat tying & 19th tie down roping.

They are flanked by Justin Spotts and Wayne Smith National Director of the Arkansas High School Rodeo Association.

Congratulations to all the kids, now it’s on to Gillette, Wyoming for Arkansas’ High School Team next month.