SHERWOOD, Ark. — Amid the statewide effort to help clean up damage left behind by the tornados that swept through Arkansas last Friday, the Sylvan Hills football team is stepping up locally. On Monday and Tuesday the Bears went across Sherwood, one of the towns hit hardest by the high-end EF3 twister, to offer a helping hand.

“We just want to give back to the community that supports us on Friday nights,” head coach and Sherwood native Jason Houle told our Nick Walters. “Help any way we can whether it’s trash, trees, whatever it could be.”

With truckloads full of water bottles and supplies like paper towels for the needy, Bears players and coaches went place to place finding ways to be of assistance. With chainsaws and some brute force, the team has helped devastated properties begin the process of being repaired by disassembling and moving fallen trees and other debris.

“You don’t even know them but you go to your neighbor and you help them out,” Houle said. “That’s what it’s all about… I hate that it’s a tragedy like this for that to happen but it’s a way for us to get out and be a blessing to the community.”

“We want to be able to have fans come out to our games so we want to help them,” junior offensive guard Jaden White said. “They’re in need of financial support. We’re just trying to help them get back on their feet and get back to normal.”

“Coach Houle texted me to get all the seniors out here and we got to work,” senior offensive tackle, Harding University signee Josh Lawrence said. “It’s just great to help the community out and show them that we are a brotherhood and we’re willing to help anybody out.”

About 25 Sylvan Hills players participated in the volunteer effort in each of the last two days, from sophomores to seniors set to graduate. Watch our full story to hear more about why the team felt compelled to spend their mornings cleaning up their town and assisting strangers simply to be a good samaritan.