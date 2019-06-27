Stacy Lewis Embraces Being A Mom on The LPGA Tour

After missing the cut in two of the last three tournaments, Stacy Lewis is back in her home away from home and looking to get back into contention. However, life has been a whirlwind the last 8 months after the birth of her daughter Chesnee. Motherhood has changed things for the former Hog on the course.



If you have an injury or you take some time off of, golf seems to come back pretty naturally and pretty quick but this has been a little bit tougher. The muscles have moved in different positions and that part has been harder,” says Lewis, “I’ve had trouble keeping weight on, and I know most women will hate hearing that, but just being so busy and going from one thing to the next, I literally don’t stop until I go to bed at night.”

Motherhood has changed Stacy for the good. She’s says she still competitive, but despite her finishes the past tournament, Chesnee puts life into perspective.

“You know I played horrible last week and I walked into day care, and she had a big smile on her face and came crawling to me. I mean I didn’t care what I shot, the golf didn’t matter. The fact that she is healthy, and she is adapting to all this that is all I can ask for right now.”

Stacy will look for her 3rd win here at the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship, her first win since 2017.

Chesnee will be watching her mom from the crowd.

