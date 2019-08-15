Sister: Earnhardt Jr. ‘safe’ after plane crash in Tennessee

FILE – In this Friday, July 6, 2018 file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. goes through an interview during NASCAR auto racing pre-race activities at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. NASCAR television analyst and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to a hospital after his plane crashed in east Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Long, File)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to a hospital after his plane crashed in east Tennessee.

The NASCAR television analyst and former driver’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, tweeted that “everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.”

Federal Aviation Administration officials said a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. FAA officials said the preliminary indication is that two pilots and three passengers were aboard.

Carter County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Thomas Gray confirmed Earnhardt was aboard but said he wasn’t one of the pilots.

Earnhardt retired as a full-time racer in 2017 and has been working as an analyst for NBC. He is part of the scheduled broadcast team for Saturday night’s Cup Series event in Bristol, Tennessee.