SEC Network analyst Pat Bradley to Speak at Downtown Tip-Off Club Monday

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- The Downtown Tip-Off Club will welcome SEC Network analyst, Pat Bradley, on Monday, January 6th at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

High school “Players of the Week” will also be honored.

Walk-ups are welcome. All funds raised from the luncheon will go toward the expansion of the One Heart Playground, an all-inclusive playground in Burns Park. For additional information, please contact Jamie Pettit or Jessie Morgan at 501-906-6300 or by email at tipoffclub@nlrpr.org.

Downtown Tip-Off Club thanks our sponsors for their continued support: Mainstream Technologies, McLarty Nissan, Mark McLarty Toyota, Mark McLarty Ford Lincoln, McLarty Mazda Volkswagen, Crews and Associates, Curtis Stout, and North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.