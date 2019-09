KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee entered the 2019 season having won 20 consecutive season openers at Neyland Stadium. That streak ended Saturday when Georgia State upset the Vols 38-30 in Knoxville in front of an announced attendance of over 85-thousand fans. Saturday marked Tennessee’s first season-opening loss at Neyland Stadium since a 13-3 loss to Pittsburgh in 1983.

Georgia State, who began playing football in 2010, took care of a Tennessee program that began in 1891.