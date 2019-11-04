Closings
Dollarway School District
SECSL

Trump expected to attend LSU-Alabama football game

SEC Football

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump stands during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to attend Saturday’s college football matchup between top-ranked University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.

The Federal Aviation Administration is advising that Trump will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the game.

It will be the third Trump visit to a high-profile sporting event in as many weeks. Last month Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, and Trump traveled to New York on Saturday to watch Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 244 at Madison Square Garden.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SEC Schedule

SEC Twitter

Trending Stories