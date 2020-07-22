Report: NFL preseason games to be canceled this season

FILE – In this Monday, July 29, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Oxnard, Calif. The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time. League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday, July 18, 2020 informing them rookies are to report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players should arrive by July 28. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The NFL preseason has reportedly been canceled, according to the NFL Networks Tom Pelissero.

On Tuesday during a conference call, the NFL Players Association told players that there would no be any preseason games in 2020.

Updates from NFLPA call with players tonight:



– No preseason games in 2020

– Union still pushing for longer ramp-up period in camp

– Roster sizes expected to be 80 to start camp

– General agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-out

– General agreement on stipend if games lost— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 21, 2020

In addition to the canceled games, players were told the the union is ‘pushing for longer ramp-up period in camp,’ according to Pelissero.

The original plan was to have each team play two games down from their usual four, but players spoke out calling for the preseason to be canceled.

The 49ers were supposed to play the new Las Vegas Raiders next month.

