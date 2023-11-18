JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas State Red Wolves defeated the Texas State Bobcats 77 to 31 Saturday and have become bowl eligible for the first time in four years.

With the win, the Red Wolves will be going to a bowl for the 11th time since becoming a Division I school in 1992.

Texas State scored first to start the game and things were tight in the first quarter with ASU up 14-10 going into the 2nd quarter.

The Bobcats started the second quarter by going up 17-14 until the Red Wolves unleashed their offense and ended up scoring three touchdowns in a row to send the game into halftime 35-17.

Arkansas State came out hot in the second half and the onslaught continued with the Red Wolves starting the 4th quarter up 63-24.

The last time the Red Wolves played in a bowl was in 2019 when they defeated Florida International 34-26 in the Camellia Bowl.

Saturday also marked the first time the Red Wolves have scored 77 points in a game since 1987.