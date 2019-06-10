1  of  2
Razorback Hoops Recruiting: Blackshear Visits, Moss Decommits

In this week’s Razorback Recruiting report with our Kevin McPherson, we talk about the visit to the hill for Kerry Blackshear Jr and Isaiah Moss deciding to decommit to Arkansas. 

Blackshear, a grad-transfer from Virginia Tech, is one of the hottest transfers on the market in college basketball right now. Blackshear took a visit to Florida before coming to Arkansas this weekend. Kentucky and Texas A&M are rumored to be interested in the 6-10 forward as well. 

Iowa grad-transfer Isaiah Moss deciding to decommit from Arkansas. He made the announcement on Twitter on Friday. 

