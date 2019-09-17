Razorback fan starts petition to move Southwest Classic Kickoff game to 6:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A fan of the Razorback football team has started a petition to move the Southwest Classic Kickoff game against the Texas A&M Aggies from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Graham Almond is asking for signatures from Razorback nation as he believes that Arkansas deserves to have their game later in the evening.

“For years we as Razorback fans have been plagued with 11 a.m. kickoff times,” says Almond, “We finally have a quarterback who is on track to become a household name. We have a running back that is taking us back to the days of D Mac and Felix Jones.”

The petition has a little more than 100 signatures on it as some Razorback fans agree with the idea of moving this game to a later time in the day.

You can find the petition here.