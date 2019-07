Arkansas Baseball dads are proud of their kids and the Razorbacks for making it to Omaha and the 2019 College World Series.

We caught up with five dads who are excited to be spending Father’s Day in Omaha with their sons getting to watch them play on the biggest stage in college baseball.

Thanks to John Cronin, William Kenley, Parry Campbell, Frank Noland and Howard Wicklander for spending time with us on Father’s Day in Omaha.