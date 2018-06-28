Web Extra: Diamond Hogs React to Heartbreaking Loss Video

OMAHA, Neb. -- If last night's loss was tough on fans, imagine how the players are feeling Thursday morning.

As many noted when we spoke to them in the clubhouse Wednesday night, they have to put Wednesday behind them and concentrate on the present.

You can click on the video above to get their reaction to game two, the missed foul ball, and how they have to refocus on game three.