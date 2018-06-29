Web Extra: Arkansas Post-Game News Conference Video

OMAHA, Neb. -- Following Thursday's devastating loss, we heard from Coach Dave Van Horn and his players during the standard post-game news conference.

You can watch the full news conference in the video above. Here are a few notable quotes:

COACH VAN HORN

They all did. You hold the team down to four runs, five runs, whatever, I thought it would take eight or nine. I thought we'd score some runs, I thought we'd break loose. They didn't give us an opportunity. They pitched us extremely well three days in a row. Hats off to them in the two-out-of-three series this week, and they were the better team.

CARSON SHADDY

Just the group of guys that we had, you know, we're very talented. But the mental toughness was incredible. That was tested at the first couple of weeks of practices with all the pushups we had to do at 6:00 a.m. in the morning and all the blood, sweat and tears we put into this program.



I'll remember the guys around me, you know, helping me be my best. Two freshmen that were just incredible and had the most amazing seasons I've ever seen out of two freshmen. And then our captain that we love so much, Grant, and how he led this team to the finals.

HESTON KJERSTAD

The season kind of came to a bitter end. Left a little bitter taste in our mouth, not the way we scripted it. But at the end of the day, there's no group of guys I'd rather go out on that field and play Game 3 in the national championship with.



Everyone has my back on this team. And going forward we have a bond that will last a lifetime. I know if I need anything, I can call any one of these guys and they'll have my back. The same for them, too.

GRANT KOCH

It was incredible. I don't think I could have come into college, asked for any more from a fan base. They keep you honest. They're so passionate.



That's what you want at the end of the day, win or lose. And I'm glad to know that I have no regrets. There's not a place I would have rather been and a fan base that I would have rather played in front of.



So it was incredible coming to Omaha, making this run, and hopefully through this we laid a foundation for the future.