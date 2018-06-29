Web Extra: Arkansas Players React to Heartbreak
OMAHA, Neb. -- As you can imagine, the tears were flowing in the clubhouse Thursday night following the devastating loss to Oregon State and a runner-up finish in the national championship.
After being just one out away from the championship on Wednesday, the Hogs left the stadium Thursday night heartbroken.
Following the game, we caught up with Blaine Knight (above), Casey Martin, Isiah Campbell, Nate Thompson, Eric Cole, Jared Gates, Matt Cronin, Kacey Murphy, Jake Reindl, Luke Bonfield, and others to get their thoughts. You can watch those below:
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
