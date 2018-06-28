Pig Trail Nation

Web Extra: Arkansas Game Two News Conference

OMAHA, Neb. -- After Wednesday's tough toss, Coach Dave Van Horn told the media this is a situation they just need to fight through.

Carson Shaddy described the process when the critical foul ball was missed and what they need to do to win the decisive game three. 

