Web Extra: Arkansas Game Two News Conference
OMAHA, Neb. -- After Wednesday's tough toss, Coach Dave Van Horn told the media this is a situation they just need to fight through.
Carson Shaddy described the process when the critical foul ball was missed and what they need to do to win the decisive game three.
Click on the video above to hear the full news conference.
More Stories
-
As you can imagine, the tears were flowing in the clubhouse Thursday…
-
Following Thursday's devastating loss, we heard from Coach Dave…
-
Fans are being asked to gather at Baum Stadium later today to welcome…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.