WATCH: Pig Trail Nation Gear Up For Gameday- Arkansas vs. Auburn

AUBURN, Ala.- The Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Auburn Tigers Saturday afternoon at Auburn.

Both Arkansas and Auburn have won one game and lost one game.

Last week, Arkansas won against Mississippi State. This was the first SEC win for Arkansas since 2017.

You can catch the game at 3 p.m. on ESPN, but first, be sure to tune in to the Pig Trail Nation’s Gear Up for Gameday show, which you can catch live above starting at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, for the latest on the game.

