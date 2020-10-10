WATCH: Pig Trail Nation Gear Up For Gameday- Arkansas vs. Auburn

Pig Trail Nation
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala.- The Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Auburn Tigers Saturday afternoon at Auburn.

Both Arkansas and Auburn have won one game and lost one game.

Last week, Arkansas won against Mississippi State. This was the first SEC win for Arkansas since 2017.

You can catch the game at 3 p.m. on ESPN, but first, be sure to tune in to the Pig Trail Nation’s Gear Up for Gameday show, which you can catch live above starting at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, for the latest on the game.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Hog Football Stats

Pig Trail Video

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories