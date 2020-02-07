Razorbacks Men’s Basketball takes on Missouri on the road

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.- The Razorback Men’s Basketball Team will be on the road again this weekend.

They’ll be without a key player, Isaiah Joe.

He’s recovering from a procedure on his knee.

The team has been working hard to adjust to playing without him.

“Right when I figured out who we are and what we were, I thought we figured our late game packages and roles were clearly defined, and then we had the injury,” says Head Coach Eric Musselman. “And so now we are kind of reinventing ourselves.”

Arkansas plays Missouri Saturday.

The Hogs are 4-5 in the SEC, compare to the Tigers at 2-7.

The game will be at 2:30 on the SEC Network.