Razorbacks host South Carolina tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.- It’s game day for the Razorbacks.

They’re getting back into conference play and taking on South Carolina tonight.

The Razorbacks have beaten the Gamecocks 20 times and only lost to South Carolina 14 times.

The Hogs have an 11-4 record when it comes to games played against them in Fayetteville.

Coach Eric Musselman is ready for another tough game.

“We’ll get their best, tough physical team,” says Coach Musselman. “They’ve been playing well. We expect to see a really good team.”

The Hogs host South Carolina tonight at 7:30.

You can watch it on the SEC Network.

